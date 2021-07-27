2021 Ford Bronco Sport Drag Races Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Gap Is Huge

Watching some really fast cars going head-to-head down the quarter-mile (402 meters) can be quite fun. Even more so if those cars happen to be exotics or high-end tuner vehicles. But sometimes, slower cars can provide good quality entertainment too. Because who wouldn't want to see a challenge between two of the most popular vehicles on sale today?
It's been a while since I've last been so enthusiastic about a drag race. Everyone seems to be going on and on about both the new Ford Bronco and the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe. And opinions are split. This race might not prove which one is the better vehicle. But it is going to give us an idea of which one is the fastest down a straight line. And that's good enough for now, at least until we can get our hands on them and see what they are made of.
To spice things up a bit, the hosts have brought in a Toyota FJ Cruiser. That way we can have a benchmark for the upcoming race. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is, as you may already know, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. But an electric motor has been added to the Wrangler as part of Jeep's electrification strategy, which means this vehicle has a combined performance of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque.
With a curb weight of 5,550 lbs (2,517 kg), this is still going to be relatively slow, but it just has to be faster than its opponents to win today's challenge. Up next, the 2021 Ford Bronco is sporting the 2.7-liter Ecoboost. That means the driver will have access to 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque, with a curb weight of 5,200 lbs (2,358 kg). The Toyota FJ Cruiser is the least capable contender here, as its 4.0-liter V6 only puts out 260 horsepower and 271 lb-ft (367 Nm) of torque.
Bronco, and this looks like it could be close, as the Toyota is slightly lighter. As they launch from a dig, they are neck-and-neck. Moments later the Bronco starts pulling ahead and wins by a small margin. "I almost had you" is heard via the radio, somewhat reminiscent of "The Fast and Furious".
I guess the gap would have been bigger if the Bronco wasn't rolling on 35" tires, but we'll probably get to see more of these battles soon. As the telemetry wasn't exactly working on the first run, the Bronco does a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) attempt. And it's slower than you might have expected, with a time of 10.21 seconds! And the main event is up next, as the Wrangler 4xe lines up next to the Bronco for their official showoff.
One must keep in mind that with electric power comes improved throttle response, and that may prove to be crucial in this short-distance race. What happens next is a total surprise. The Jeep just rockets into 1st place and wins the race by a huge gap, making the Bronco look slow in the process. The 4xe got up to 60 mph in 7.09 seconds, but it too may have been faster with the correct tires on.
