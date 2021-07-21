Toyota Kentucky Builds Its 10 Millionth Camry

There's a good reason why Toyota is one of the world's biggest car manufacturers. With a large selection of vehicles, a reputation for reliability, and over 30 factories spread across the globe, it's no wonder that the Japanese giant sold almost 10 million cars in 2020 alone.
And today's story also revolves around the same number. But before we dive into the latest news from Georgetown, Kentucky, let's have a quick look at the Camry's history. The model is almost four decades old now, and it has seen its fair share of changes over time. As you'd expect, once every few years the model has been upgraded to still be relevant to the market.
The current generation is the 8th one so far and has been around since 2017. It has sold well in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East, with some customers hailing from Western Europe as well. But if you're curious to measure the success this model is enjoying, Toyota has provided us with a more accurate figure. Toyota Kentucky, located in Georgetown, has recently produced its 10 millionth Camry! And that number makes it one of America's best-selling vehicles of all time, even though it was 1983 that it was introduced in the United States.
The plant has just celebrated 35 years since its inception. And I can't think of a more fitting way to celebrate its decade-long efforts. The 10 millionth unit was a white 2021 Toyota Camry SE, a car that has a starting MSRP of $26,560 before tax ($995 delivery, processing, and handling fee). So, not the most expensive version of the Camry, but not the cheapest one either.
To put things in perspective just think of the following data. If one of the early incarnations of the Camry was 173.2 inches (4.4 meters) long, and the latest model is roughly 192.1 inches (4.88 meters) long, that means that the average length of a Camry is about 182.67 inches (4.64 meters). If you multiply that with the number of Camry units ever built, you'd get up to 28,831 miles (46,400 km). And that's bigger than the circumference of the Earth at the Equator.
Adding to that achievement is the fact that in March, the Kentucky plant had built its 13 millionth vehicle, a blue Rav4 Hybrid. That's not to be taken lightly, but then again, we are looking at a huge operation here, as the Georgetown campus employs almost 10,000 Kentucky residents.
The current generation is the 8th one so far and has been around since 2017. It has sold well in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East, with some customers hailing from Western Europe as well. But if you're curious to measure the success this model is enjoying, Toyota has provided us with a more accurate figure. Toyota Kentucky, located in Georgetown, has recently produced its 10 millionth Camry! And that number makes it one of America's best-selling vehicles of all time, even though it was 1983 that it was introduced in the United States.
The plant has just celebrated 35 years since its inception. And I can't think of a more fitting way to celebrate its decade-long efforts. The 10 millionth unit was a white 2021 Toyota Camry SE, a car that has a starting MSRP of $26,560 before tax ($995 delivery, processing, and handling fee). So, not the most expensive version of the Camry, but not the cheapest one either.
To put things in perspective just think of the following data. If one of the early incarnations of the Camry was 173.2 inches (4.4 meters) long, and the latest model is roughly 192.1 inches (4.88 meters) long, that means that the average length of a Camry is about 182.67 inches (4.64 meters). If you multiply that with the number of Camry units ever built, you'd get up to 28,831 miles (46,400 km). And that's bigger than the circumference of the Earth at the Equator.
Adding to that achievement is the fact that in March, the Kentucky plant had built its 13 millionth vehicle, a blue Rav4 Hybrid. That's not to be taken lightly, but then again, we are looking at a huge operation here, as the Georgetown campus employs almost 10,000 Kentucky residents.