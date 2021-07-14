Rocket League Ford F-150 Lands in Chicago, Go See it at CAS

It has been a long, long time since I've last been to an Auto Show. And I've probably attended over 30 big ones in the past decade alone. But as things seem to be coming back to a certain degree of normality, the industry is also taking steps in the right direction. And so, the Chicago Auto Show starts tomorrow!
One of the biggest car shows in a long time is coming back starting the 15th of July. The Chicago Auto Show will be held at Mccormick Place, with access to the public being open until July 19th. Some of you may have already gotten tickets for the show. But if you haven't done so yet, Ford gave us five reasons why you should at least visit their stand at CAS.
What I like most about their approach is the fact that they won't just be parking vehicles inside of a hall for people to see them. A hands-on experience is available onsite, and for anyone who's had enough of staring at cars, this is the perfect escape. Ford has set up the Built Wild Bronco mountain experience, which sounds like the perfect way of testing out their G.O.A.T. system.
Ford's plan sounds like nothing I've ever seen before, as they have a 30,000-square-foot (2,787 square meters) area specially designed for this experience. Fans will have access to the all-new Bronco family of vehicles, which includes the two-door and four-door Bronco, as well as the Bronco Sport. I've always said that test driving a car is the best way of figuring out if you'd buy it, and taking the new Bronco up a 38-degree steep, man-made mountain sounds ideal!
Mustang Mach-E and 2022 E-Transit will all be there, alongside the full-hybrid Maverick. This sounds like a good way of seeing what the Mach-E can do so that you won't have to rely on internet reviews alone.
Speaking of the F-150 Lightning and Maverick, both of these vehicles are making their official public debut at the Chicago Auto Show. And they'll also be featured inside of the convention center, more specifically in the west hall. I feel like the F-150 Lightning will be a big hit as soon as it hits the streets, and it's impressive to follow Ford's electrification efforts throughout their range of vehicles.
Meanwhile, the Maverick may very well strengthen Ford's position in the pickup truck segment, as the starting MSRP of $19,995 before taxes sounds good enough to attract a whole new range of potential customers. Last but not least, and I've kept this for last on purpose, Ford will be displaying a very special project of theirs, done in collaboration with a company that usually builds cars for movies.
For the first time, fans at the show will be able to see a real-life Rocket League vehicle, in the form of the F-150 Rocket League Edition! This is going to be wider than an F-150 Raptor and will be very much like the video-game version of the F-150. This will be the center-stage vehicle on Ford's display in the west hall of Mccormick Place, and we can't wait to see the truck in its final form!
