Bronco Orders Are Taking Too Long, People Are Sick and Tired

Everyone is striving to be successful in life. But not everyone understands that being successful implies both getting at that point, and then maintaining it. Getting there isn't easy, but staying at that level is even more difficult. And Ford seems to be having both an amazing and difficult time right now.
And I guess it's all down to the major transformation that is going on. The whole process of electrification means that some big changes are being made, and not everyone likes changes. So there will always be complaints, of course. Ford is involved in so many amazing projects right now. They're launching the new Maverick, the F-150 Lightning is coming up, there's also the Bronco and the Mach-E. And there is a lot more news coming out of Dearborn these days.
But sometimes you just have to stop and wonder if sometimes, even a huge company like Ford may be in way over its head, at least in some cases. I've been doing a lot of forums-browsing lately, trying to get some insights from people who have placed their trust in the Big Oval, by buying their latest generation vehicles. I've noticed a lot of excitement everywhere I looked, but you can't help but notice that there is also some frustration at play.
I've heard Mach-E owners refer to themselves as being Beta-testers, as they keep bumping into various issues with their cars. But that's bound to happen with a piece of new technology, as we're still wrapping our heads around certain aspects. Not that I'm implying that it's ok for you to spend upwards of $30,000 on a brand new vehicle and then be left stranded in the middle of the road.
be craving that new technology, when perhaps we haven't even dialed down the old one yet?
But let me get to the main story here, as I've allowed myself to get carried away by the problems of modern society. Ford has brought back the Bronco, and everyone has gone mad over it. So in theory, the Bronco has been a total success so far. But in practice, orders are taking what seems like forever to be delivered, and some people are getting sick and tired of waiting, without even getting any updates on their builds.
I came across a story of a forum user named Rich, who lives in Massachusetts. He has received a reservation confirmation for a "basesquatch" Bronco exactly one year ago, in July of 2020. He opted for the 2.3-liter engine with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and a Molded-in-Color top. It has been a year since he has put down a deposit on a Bronco, and as of now, there is still no build date in sight.
I can't even imagine how annoying it must be to wait that long for your car to be delivered, especially with all the hype going on around it. Another user, based in Florida, notes that he has been waiting for exactly one year as well. I'm surprised that Ford hasn't established better communication with reservation holders, as I'm sure waiting for their cars would be much easier if someone would keep them up to date with the process.
Another reservation holder, this time from Arkansas, has also been waiting for a year, and he is running out of patience and time, suggesting that "someone in upper management should lose their jobs". One other user implied that he is itching to forget his Bronco reservation and switch to a Wrangler instead, and that would explain the success that the model has seen recently.
I counted 12 other people who were on the same boat, waiting for one year now, and I can't help but get the feeling that the actual list is way longer. Speaking from my perspective, I would never wait that long for a car, unless it was the new RX-7 or something really special. But I guess that if some people are willing to wait that long for delivery, then there will always be a manufacturer willing to take them up on that offer.
