Mercedes-AMG C 63 Black Series Drag Races BMW M3 in 1,400-HP Battle

There is always a debate of some sort in the automotive world. And the one I'd like to talk to you about today is related to engines. More specifically, are naturally aspirated engines better than supercharged or turbocharged ones? The answer varies depending on what you intend to do with your car, and where you want to do it.
I've driven and experienced all kinds of engine setups, but for my pleasure, I've decided to stick to a turbocharged unit. Sure, I would love a supercharged car in my garage, and a naturally aspirated one as well, but for now, I just wanted some turbo-fun in my life. There's no denying that both an NA engine and a supercharged one will provide exceptional throttle response, but turbo-boost is quite addictive.
And today's battle might just shed some light on the topic, at least from a straight-line acceleration point of view. Both cars that are participating in this challenge have been tuned, which makes it even more interesting. On one side, we have the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Black Series. This 2012 sports car left the factory with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, but it has since been supercharged.
As a result, the massive V8 is now capable of 740 horsepower and 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. But, as with most Mercedes-AMG models, this isn't light by any standards, as it weighs in at 3,858 lbs (1,750 kg). With the BMW M3 in the other corner, we're looking at a decades-old rivalry. The M3 uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, but it has also been upgraded to provide more oomph. With hybrid turbos on it, performance levels are up to 690 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque.
RWD and there's no third pedal in either of them. But there's one major difference in terms of weight figures, as the BMW is 440 lbs (200 kg) lighter than its opponent for the day. And with two hybrid turbos under the hood, there's bound to be very little lag to get in its way. Comparing the exhaust notes, I feel that the AMG sounds better, but if you're not a fan of supercharged V8s you might choose the M3 instead.
The format is slightly different than we were used to. And that's because they're starting with the rolling race. That way they can bring the tires up to temperature before launching from a dig. Both cars will be shifting into third gear, all the way up to 50 mph (80 kph). As the race is underway, it's a very close battle, with the M3 just slightly ahead of its opponent. But as they get up to about 180 mph (290 kph), the C 63 Black Series takes the lead. And it holds its ground across the 1-mile (1.6 km) marker.
For the second run, they've decided to give the M3 a chance to prove itself, by starting from fifth gear, while doing 70 mph (112 kph). The M3 lunges forward, creating a larger gap than in the previous run. As they're getting close to 200 mph (321 kph), the Mercedes-AMG is closing the gap, but the runway just isn't long enough for it to score a second victory. The braking test is up next, and just as you'd expect, it's the M3 that wins this one, as it's lighter.
In preparation for the final race, we get to see the drivers warming up the rear tires, each in his way. The Mercedes-AMG is off to a perfect start, as it assumes control of the race, crossing the quarter-mile (402 meters) marker in 1st place. But they keep going all the way up to 200 mph. And by the end of the run, it's obvious that going up against a supercharged V8 is no easy task. Even though they go for another run, the Mercedes-AMG still comes out on top, completing the mile run in 27.26 seconds!
