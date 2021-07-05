Is This 1973 Ford Bronco Restomod With a Crate Engine Worth $100,000 to You?

I get the feeling that everyone is much more excited about the new Ford Bronco than they are about the Mach-E. That's maybe because the Bronco has sort of stayed true to its legacy, as opposed to its electric counterpart. And while it does make more sense to get a new one than an old model, sometimes you just have to wonder.
I feel overwhelmed looking at the ad for this 1973 Ford Bronco Restomod. It would be a best seller if HotWheels decided to make a diecast replica of it. If they made a 2021 remake of Miami Vice, the new Sonny Crocket should drive this instead of a Ferrari. I'm sure that it would look just as tough even if a souped-up G-Class parked right next to it. And there's a lot more to it than meets the eye.
As the seller describes it, this is a turn-key show truck. This Bronco has been fully restored, and bonus points should be offered if anyone manages to spot a single spot left untouched during that process. White on white and with a touch of green, there's a classy yet powerful look to it. It is the kind of vehicle that even kids will be posting on TikTok about when they see it upfront.
It has been less than two years since work was completed on it, and a lot has changed, to say the least. A Ford 408 ci V8 was installed in this thing, and that should be good for about 450 horsepower if you plan on keeping it naturally aspirated, that is. The transmission and transfer case were both rebuilt, and a new torque converted was added to the equation. The exterior features a Pearl White finish, while the Custom 4-link suspension has been painted green.
off-road session. As soon as you open the door, you are greeted by a rather basic yet appealing interior, as the seats are covered in black leather with white diamond stitching. There are no electric windows in here, and even the air conditioning unit is a vintage one. With no modern distractions in front of you, this Bronco is reminiscent of simpler, better times.
Since it has been completed, it has been driven for only 531 miles (854 km), and it does look like a brand-new vehicle, no matter the angle you look at it from. The asking price for this vehicle is just a smidge under $100,000, and it is currently located in Tomball, Texas. And I know that for that kind of money, you could get two brand-new Broncos—a First Edition and a Badlands. But then again, that would increase the risk of running into someone with an identical vehicle when you're going out shopping or partying.
As the seller describes it, this is a turn-key show truck. This Bronco has been fully restored, and bonus points should be offered if anyone manages to spot a single spot left untouched during that process. White on white and with a touch of green, there's a classy yet powerful look to it. It is the kind of vehicle that even kids will be posting on TikTok about when they see it upfront.
It has been less than two years since work was completed on it, and a lot has changed, to say the least. A Ford 408 ci V8 was installed in this thing, and that should be good for about 450 horsepower if you plan on keeping it naturally aspirated, that is. The transmission and transfer case were both rebuilt, and a new torque converted was added to the equation. The exterior features a Pearl White finish, while the Custom 4-link suspension has been painted green.
off-road session. As soon as you open the door, you are greeted by a rather basic yet appealing interior, as the seats are covered in black leather with white diamond stitching. There are no electric windows in here, and even the air conditioning unit is a vintage one. With no modern distractions in front of you, this Bronco is reminiscent of simpler, better times.
Since it has been completed, it has been driven for only 531 miles (854 km), and it does look like a brand-new vehicle, no matter the angle you look at it from. The asking price for this vehicle is just a smidge under $100,000, and it is currently located in Tomball, Texas. And I know that for that kind of money, you could get two brand-new Broncos—a First Edition and a Badlands. But then again, that would increase the risk of running into someone with an identical vehicle when you're going out shopping or partying.