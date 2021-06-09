2022 Toyota Tundra’s Base Twin-Turbo V6 Engine Will Outperform Current N/A V8

5 All-New Toyota Prius to Debut in 2023 With Coupe-Like Design

Teased last month in the guise of a picture of the front fascia, the all-new Tundra will silence the naysayers with more horsepower and torque at the expense of two cylinders. Scheduled to arrive in showrooms by the end of 2021 for the 2022 model year, the full-size truck also rides on a new platform engineered for turbo four- and six-cylinder mills. 6 photos



Clever though it may be, the vehicle architecture of the 2022 Toyota Tundra means that we’ll bid farewell to the i-Force V8 currently offered in the full-size truck,



Bob Carter, the executive vice president of sales for Toyota North America, told



Those figures vastly outperform the 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet (544 Nm) at 3,600 rpm of the i-Force V8, and the broader torque curve should also help fuel economy. To whom it may concern, the most frugal Tundra averages 15 miles per gallon (15.7 liters per 100 kilometers) combined while the Lexus LS 500 tops 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) combined.



TNGA-F is the codename of the ladder chassis, and it's a modular design that can also be adapted for mid-sized pickups and SUVs. In other words, the next-generation Tacoma, Hilux, 4Runner, and Lexus GX will utilize it.

Editor's note: Speculative renderings pictured in the gallery. Speculative renderings pictured in the gallery.