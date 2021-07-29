2008 Honda S2000 CR Gets Reviewed by Doug DeMuro, It’s a Blast to Drive

Honda still makes the Civic Type R, but enthusiasts know that Honda is missing two icons from its performance-oriented lineup. The Integra Type R isn’t coming back, but word has it that an S2k revival is on the horizon.
Citing a source close to the Japanese automaker, Forbes understands that the S2000 could return in 2024 to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Honda wouldn’t comment on this rumor, which leaves the door open for more hearsay.
Whatever the future holds for the corner-carving sports car, the second generation we all dream about isn’t likely to hold a candle to the original. Speaking of the original, Honda simply can’t develop a successor to the S2000 CR because of the current safety regulations and emission standards.
Only available in four exterior colors over black Alcantara upholstery, the Club Racer entered production for the 2008 model year. Canceled together with the S2000 in 2009 in the aftermath of the U.S. housing bubble and worldwide financial crisis, the go-faster variant numbers just 699 units.
Doug DeMuro had the opportunity of checking out a Club Racer, and he’s visibly excited to show us the quirks and features of the performance-oriented unicorn. Other than the removable hardtop, the massive rear wing and five-spoke wheels are unique to the S2000 CR. The cool-looking roadster doesn’t feature a soft-top roof because Honda removed it to save weight.
Not even a spare wheel was offered due to additional chassis bracing. On the inside, fake carbon-fiber inlays add a little specialness to the Club Racer. As you would expect from a track-focused car, the stereo and air-conditioning system were optional extras despite the Club Racer’s ridiculously high sticker price ($37,300 in 2018 dollars or $47,070 after adjusting for inflation).
“The gear lever and clutch are fantastic,” said DeMuro. Even though it doesn’t feel as fast as a modern-day hot hatch, the party piece of the S2000 CR is the way it handles. “It is a blast! It just feels like you can throw it anywhere and it will never get out on you or become too unwieldy or too aggressive.”
Whatever the future holds for the corner-carving sports car, the second generation we all dream about isn’t likely to hold a candle to the original. Speaking of the original, Honda simply can’t develop a successor to the S2000 CR because of the current safety regulations and emission standards.
Only available in four exterior colors over black Alcantara upholstery, the Club Racer entered production for the 2008 model year. Canceled together with the S2000 in 2009 in the aftermath of the U.S. housing bubble and worldwide financial crisis, the go-faster variant numbers just 699 units.
Doug DeMuro had the opportunity of checking out a Club Racer, and he’s visibly excited to show us the quirks and features of the performance-oriented unicorn. Other than the removable hardtop, the massive rear wing and five-spoke wheels are unique to the S2000 CR. The cool-looking roadster doesn’t feature a soft-top roof because Honda removed it to save weight.
Not even a spare wheel was offered due to additional chassis bracing. On the inside, fake carbon-fiber inlays add a little specialness to the Club Racer. As you would expect from a track-focused car, the stereo and air-conditioning system were optional extras despite the Club Racer’s ridiculously high sticker price ($37,300 in 2018 dollars or $47,070 after adjusting for inflation).
“The gear lever and clutch are fantastic,” said DeMuro. Even though it doesn’t feel as fast as a modern-day hot hatch, the party piece of the S2000 CR is the way it handles. “It is a blast! It just feels like you can throw it anywhere and it will never get out on you or become too unwieldy or too aggressive.”