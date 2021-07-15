Old V12 Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG G 65 Is Big, Dangerous, Yet Utterly Cool

Ariane 6 New Add-On Kick Stage Could Be Used for Deep Space Exploration

On the outside, the menacing 4x4 boasts a wide body kit, complete with new bumpers at both ends, muscular hood, roof attachment with integrated LED lights, rear spoiler, and quite a lot of vents that do absolutely nothing.The oversized wheels, shod in street tires, are on deck, and so are the mandatory Brabus logos, because when you’ve paid roughly £600,000 (~$830,000) for such a ride, you want people to notice it. The estimated value of the Brabus 800 in today’s market is probably around £350,000 (~$485,000), but since such beasts are part of a dying breed, who knows how much it will cost in a few years.Bathed in fine soft leather and Alcantara, the cabin of this 4x4 dinosaur can comfortably sit two in the front, and another two in the rear. As far as the cool gadgets go, these include rear-seat entertainment, a fridge between the captain’s chairs, which feature electric adjustment and massage functions, sunroof, and the old infotainment system, because, as mentioned above, this is a G 65 that’s part of the previous-generation G-Wagen.Modified by the tuner, the 6.0-liter bi-turbo V12 engine produces 800 PS (789/ 588) – hence the 800 name – and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft). The torque has actually been limited to preserve the gearbox, because it can otherwise kick out north of 1,400 Nm (1,033 lb-ft).From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), this modified G 65 takes 4.2 seconds, as per the spec sheet, and can reach 270 kph (168 mph) without the speed limiter. But how does it drive? Let’s just say that no one will be hitting the racetrack in between grocery runs, as you are about to see.