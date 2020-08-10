Mercedes-AMG G63 Pickup by Brabus Is a Yellow Adventure Taxi

5 Brabus Plays with the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Gives It More Power and Special Design

Famed Mercedes customizer Brabus today unveiled the 700 Adventure XLP. It's easily one of the craziest versions of the current Mercedes-AMG G63, and the price is unsurprisingly high. 9 photos



The original 800 Adventure XLP was supposed to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show which, of course, got canceled at the last minute due to the health crisis. This is the second model Brabus produces, and it's somehow more flamboyant and restrained at the same time.As the names suggest, there's a power gap between the two. The 800's American power rating was 789 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, this is a "700" which means the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has the 700 PowerXtra+ tune with 690 hp and 701 lb-t of torque (700 PS and 950 Nm). Considering these lifted trucks become deathtraps at high speeds, you probably don't need more power than that.The cosmetic changes are largely the same. To make it ready for any type of terrain, Brabus engineers stretched the wheelbase 20 inches, chopped the roof off the cargo area, and installed a carbon fiber pickup bed with a steel pan. As far as we know, they're the only ones who can do that to a current G63.For extra off-road ability, they've installed custom portal axle suspension and 22-inch, eight-bolt Brabus Monoblock HD wheels wearing 325/55 Pirelli Scorpion ATR rubber. The result: 19.2 inches of ground clearance. A quick look underneath also reveals ample underbody protection that puts even Mercedes to shame.This model isn't for your average trail enthusiast. But while the first edition model with the "800" engine started from €575,630 ($627,000), this one is a little cheaper at €389,831 ($424,200) before taxes and shipping. We like the combination between the bright yellow paint and the Widestar body kit , which adds an extra 4.6 inches of girth. However, the fake air scoop on such an expensive rig is inexcusable.