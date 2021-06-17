Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Unveiled and Cristiano Ronaldo Probably Wants One ASAP

Brabus is officially expanding its Rocket product line to include the Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV and professional athletes everywhere probably just felt a sudden jolt of excitement. Could this be the most rugged and aggressive-looking fast SUV ever built? It just might, and Brabus is only making 25 of them.
It was back in February that we got wind of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo having received a Brabus-tuned G 63 SUV as a birthday present. Sure, returning gifts can be rude, especially if they happen to be from your girlfriend, but we completely understand if the Portuguese icon would immediately look to grab himself one of these Rocket 900 G Wagons and ditch the old one.
Let’s run through all the stats for this vehicle, because there's a lot to talk about. For starters, it’s powered by a 4.5-liter Brabus-tuned twin turbo V8 engine, producing 888 hp (900 ps) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 nm) of torque. That’ll get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.7 seconds, which is ridiculously quick for an SUV that’s shaped like the Borg ship from Star Trek.
To put things into perspective, this is now quicker than a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, which compared to a G 63 is shaped like a McLaren Senna.
As you’d expect, the Rocket 900 Edition G 63 is equipped with the German tuner’s Widestar body kit, featuring an all-carbon front spoiler with custom side flaps that reduce front axle lift at high speed. At the back there’s a roof-mounted wing and a custom diffuser meant to maximize the aerodynamic potential of the SUV. Let’s be clear though, its aerodynamic potential is very low to begin with, while the top speed is electronically limited to 174 mph (280 kph).
The body, which can be had in either Signature Black or Stealth Gray, also features carbon fiber trim elements around the fender flares, carbon fiber mirror caps, carbon door handles, custom logos and signature twin side pipes featuring an exposed carbon trim with integrated ‘Rocket’ Launch ambiance lighting. You also get a Rocket start-up glow and an illuminated Rocket logo and red stripes for the hallmark grille.
G 63 by 1.77 inches (45 mm). The wheels meanwhile are absolutely massive, measuring 295/30 ZR24 at the front and 355/25 ZR24 at the rear.
The interior of the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is fully bespoke with colored decorative topstitching and a total of 216 cockpit elements (from switches to speaker covers and air vents) boasting the tuner’s signature “Rocket Red” glazing. Then you’ve got the high-gloss carbon trim, aluminum pedals and door lock pins, stainless-steel scuff plates with a backlit Brabus logo, and two custom rear bucket seats with multi-contour adjustment, memory and ventilation.
We’ll conclude by saying that this Brabus-tuned G 63 is so incredibly bonkers, it makes the 838 hp Mansory Gronos look like a Suzuki Jimny.
