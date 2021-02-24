$610 Million Solaris Yacht Is Nearing Completion, Will Be World’s Most Powerful

2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Takes on Golf R in Drag Race, DSG Makes a Difference

A car like the Mazda3 Turbo doesn't come along very often, particularly in this SUV-crazed era. Mazda says it's more of a luxury hatchback with a sports kick, not a successor to its legendary Mazdaspeed3. But we still want to know exactly how much poke the four-cylinder turbo has got. 1 photo



But we wanted something a bit more realistic, not a professional quarter-mile test, but a road race between normal people. What will happen if you just bought a Mazda3 Turbo and you roll up on a Golf R? That's the big question being answered by YouTuber Sam CarLegion.



The quality of the interior is cause for optimism. Mazda's cabin is full of nice leather and features which make the Golf R seem even more boring than it already is. Also, the 2.5-liter Japanese engine has a displacement advantage over its 2.0 TSI German counterpart. And if you've got premium fuel in the tank, the horsepower gap is only about 40 ponies for the North American models. Heck, the VW has less torque as well.



But the outcome of the little street race proves Mazda didn't make a Golf R rival; it couldn't. You see, even though Volkswagen has been using DSG gearboxes in normal cars for over a decade, the Japanese manufacturer didn't try to match this piece of tech. And while a 6-speed automatic might be cheaper to install or even extra-reliable, it's not going to win drag races.



For the record, the base price of the Mazda is about $32,000, so it's noticeably cheaper than a fresh Golf R. And do you remember the Mazdaspeed3 we talked about? That thing was just a Golf GTI rival, so we're not actually taking a step backward here.



