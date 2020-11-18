Almighty 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Is About Crazy Numbers, Here They Are

Earlier this year, Ford resurrected the Bronco. The Blue Oval nailed the new interpretation of the iconic SUV, and that led to an avalanche of praise for the newcomer. It also caused some commotion over at Jeep, who saw itself no longer the sole king of the off-road realm.
It was only natural for the brand that people most associate with off-roading not to take things lying down. Knowing that the Bronco is coming, Jeep showed, at about the same time Ford was unveiling its new star, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept. Based on that, the carmaker revealed this week the production version.
Simply called Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, it is described as the “most capable and powerful Wrangler yet,” and marks the return of a production V8 engine under the hood after four decades of drought on this segment.
After all the photos and some details were leaked prior to the official unveiling on Tuesday, Jeep dumped all we needed to know online - and we must say the numbers are the real stars of the model.
First, the engine. We’re talking about a 6.4-liter V8, which in American speak is 392ci, hence the name of the new SUV. The powerplant develops 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, the most that were ever squeezed from a Jeep engine. The unit is linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
Coming to the world with 10.3 inches of ground clearance (backed by a 2-inch factory lift), the Jeep makes use of upgraded suspension to make its way through water that can be as high as 32.5 inches. Also, the approach, breakover and departure angles are something to admire, at 44.5, 22.6 and 37.5 degrees, respectively.
There are four main driver-selectable modes in the new Jeep, namely 4WD Auto, 4WD High, Neutral and 4WD Low, but those are backed by Off-road Plus with Sand and Rock modes for off-roading.
Riding on 17 by 7.5 inches beadlock capable wheels, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 should roll into dealerships in the first quarter of next year, but prices have not been announced.
Full details on the SUV, as released by the carmaker, can be found in the press release section below.
