3 New V8-Powered Jeep Wrangler Goes Off-Roading, to "392 It" Becomes a Thing

More on this:

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Unofficially Arrives in the UK, Carries Breathtaking Price

As with most cool cars born in the United States, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is not officially on sale in Europe. However, Clive Sutton wants to change that, so they have offered to ship it, cover all arrangements, and take care of the homologation and registration in order to sell it in the United Kingdom. 14 photos



Thus, if you simply need to have the V8-powered Wrangler in your life, then you will have to pay Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen money for it, which is advertised from £108,815 ($146,175). Add around £10,000 ($13,435), and you could get a full-blown M car, but not just any model, as we’re talking about the 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW ) 4.4-liter V8 X5 M Competition.



In terms of performance, nothing has changed when it comes to the Wrangler Rubicon 392, as it still uses a 6.4-liter HEMI V8. The engine produces 476 ps (470 hp / 350 kW) and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft) of torque and works in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 4.6 seconds, and it can



Compared to the usual Wranglers, the Rubicon 392 has a unique suspension with higher ground clearance, upgraded frame rails, active exhaust system, and a hood scoop that does more than just make the vehicle look good, as it is actually functional. In the UK, it is offered with a 2-year/30,000-mile (48,280-km) warranty.



“The Now, you don’t have to be addicted to gasoline fumes to know that it sounds expensive, because it is. You see, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 is listed with an MSRP of $74,640 in the New World, so how much do you think it costs in the UK? That would be $141,725 at the current exchange rates, or £105,500 in the local currency.Thus, if you simply need to have the V8-powered Wrangler in your life, then you will have to pay Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen money for it, which is advertised from £108,815 ($146,175). Add around £10,000 ($13,435), and you could get a full-blown M car, but not just any model, as we’re talking about the 625 ps (616 hp / 460) 4.4-liter V8 X5 M Competition.In terms of performance, nothing has changed when it comes to the Wrangler Rubicon 392, as it still uses a 6.4-liter HEMI V8. The engine produces 476 ps (470 hp / 350 kW) and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft) of torque and works in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 4.6 seconds, and it can run the quarter mile in 13 seconds.Compared to the usual Wranglers, the Rubicon 392 has a unique suspension with higher ground clearance, upgraded frame rails, active exhaust system, and a hood scoop that does more than just make the vehicle look good, as it is actually functional. In the UK, it is offered with a 2-year/30,000-mile (48,280-km) warranty.“The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the perfect example of how we bring unique vehicles to UK buyers," said CEO Clive Sutton. “Our customers take pride in being the first on UK roads in all range of powerful and luxurious vehicles – even when the manufacturer doesn’t export to the UK. We provide a turnkey service that handles all import requirements and provides the reassurance of a comprehensive vehicle warranty.”

load press release