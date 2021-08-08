Arkup 40 Offers an Unimaginable Island Life for Just $600K – Fully Customizable

Black Hawk Is a Kahn-Tuned Jeep Wrangler JL With a Military Attitude for Sale

Shortly after it entered production nearly four years ago (my, how time flies!), the JL generation of the Jeep Wrangler has started becoming a favorite among certain tuners, including Kahn, which is where this modified 4x4 comes from. 15 photos



A 2021 example, powered by the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 270 brake horsepower, it has only 101 miles (163 km) on the clock, and it is for sale.

The right-hand drive Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk is advertised on the tuner's official website here, with an asking price of £79,999 ($111,310). That's £28,549 ($39,723) more over the UK's base five-door Sahara on which it is based, and the premium is justified by the aftermarket mods inside and out.

Finished in 3D texture black military paint, the tuned Wrangler features a new four-slot grille in exposed carbon fiber. It has an Iron Man hood, fender extensions front and rear, and Chelsea Truck Company branding on the spare wheel cover, which also incorporates the reversing camera, and on the fuel filler car.

The 100 mm (4 in) quad tailpipes and 9x20-inch Mondial Retro alloy wheels, in the same color as the rest of the exterior, shod in Cooper Discoverer STT Pro tires, complete the exterior design.

Now, as conservative as it may look on the outside, it is quite the opposite once you open the door, because Kahn went for bright orange leather upholstery. The premium material can be seen on the seats, and center and door armrests, at the front and rear, while the special plaque, added between the front seats, on the center cubby, rounds out the makeover.

The aftermarket gear complements the factory features such as the LED DRLs, dusk-sensing LED headlights, split-level Targa roof, keyless entry, push-button start, touchscreen infotainment system, speed limit assist, hill start, assist, hill descent control, rear privacy windows, and others.

