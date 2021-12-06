2022 Jeep Wrangler Unveiled, Europeans Will Only Be Able To Buy the 4xe From Now On

Jeep has revealed the 2022 Wrangler for the European market, where the only version available is the 4xe. In other markets, customers will be able to order other engine options, but the 4xe plug-in hybrid variant will be the only one offered to Europeans.
The powertrain of the 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe was not changed with the update made to the range. That means that we still have a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and two electric motors.
The resulting plug-in hybrid system offers combined power of 375 hp (380 PS), while peak torque is 637 Nm (ca. 470 lb.-ft.), which is good enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint done in 6.4 seconds. Driven economically, the system is capable of an all-electric range of up to 31 miles (ca. 50 km) in the WLTP urban cycle.
That is not the only change brought in the Wrangler range for the 2022 model year, as customers will also be able to order options like the Gorilla Glass windshield, the Mopar Sunrider Flip Top, several new colors, as well as new driver assistance technologies.
The Gorilla Glass windshield is optional for the Sahara trim level, but standard for the Rubicon, and its makers claim it is three times more resistant to off-road debris, cracks, or chips than a conventional windshield.
Jeep offers the 2022 Wrangler with a soft-top or with a three-piece hardtop that is body-colored. The latter can be optioned along with the Mopar Sunrider Flip Top, which involves a soft-top over the first row of seats.
The new color options include Silver Zynith Metallic, High-Velocity Metallic Clear Coat, Gobi, and Tuscadero. The new additions to the range have not eliminated any existing options, from what we can discern.
On the infotainment side, Jeep offers an 8.4-inch screen with the latest Uconnect NAV system and its associated services. Customers can connect to the vehicle and monitor the charge of the plug-in hybrid battery, as well as check other features and obtain more information from the vehicle.
Driver assistance systems have been improved in terms of standard trim level, which means that every 2022 Wrangler sold in Europe comes with Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus with Advanced Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop.
There is also an automatic high beam control, as well as a blind spot monitoring system with rear crossover detection, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking assists are also integrated as standard equipment.
Trail Rated Wrangler models come with Selec-Trac and Rock-Trac systems, as well as Tru-Lok power lockers for both axles, which are supplied by Dana. The sway bar can be disconnected by the press of a button, and there is also a Trac-Lok limited-slip differential integrated for these models.
Order books have already been opened in Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Serbia. The rest of the markets in Europe will be able to place an order for the 2022 Wrangler soon, as order books will be open during December 2021.
Those interested in the updated model would have to wait a bit longer until they will know how much they have to pay, as pricing information will be revealed later.
