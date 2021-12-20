Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets a Bunch of New Tech for Passengers

Gone are the days of Jeep feeling like the shoddily assembled off-roader pretending to be a normal passenger vehicle. The new Grand Cherokee L gets three new screens and includes Amazon Fire TV. Never before has the road less traveled been so luxurious or comfortable.
In the last decade, we've seen Jeep mature in ways that many thought they never would. A while back, the Cherokee was a single model. Now it's split very distinctively into two. It's also been joined by the Grand Wagoneer, a truly luxurious full-sized SUV.
For 2022, the Grand Cherokee is getting a bunch of luxury tech from the Grand Wagoneer. For the first time, that will include a 10.25-inch information center and interactive display for the front passenger.
It will also include a pair of 10.1-inch screens in the back, one for each outboard seat. Those displays will include Amazon Fire TV too. That will allow rear-seat occupants to play games, watch tv or movies, and listen to music if they so choose.
“The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L broke new boundaries and turned heads when it debuted, with its first-ever three rows of seating paired with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, as well as for its stunning interior and next-generation technologies,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President and Head of Jeep brand – North America.
“For the 2022 model year, the Grand Cherokee L gets content that we have already announced on the new Grand Cherokee, packing the 2022 model year with new premium features that take the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee to another level, including a class-leading digital screen space to keep the entire family safe and connected on all of their adventures.” he continued.
The passenger display allows that occupant to provide co-pilot assistance like inputting navigation, changing media, or viewing cameras. It's quite clear that Jeep is going well above and beyond what many expected from them. That makes sense though because vehicles like the Grand Wagoneer can cost six figures.
