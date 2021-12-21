2022 Jeep Gladiator Flaunts Better Standard Equipment, Starting Price Goes Up Too

Previously updated with the Gecko Green finish and Gorilla Glass for the windshield, the Jeep Gladiator enters 2022 with a recommended starting price of $35,610 sans taxes compared to $34,645 for the 2021 model.
The $965 difference is partly attributed to the Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen that replaces the Uconnect 3 with a 5.0-inch display. The Overland, Rubicon, and Movaje level up to 8.4 inches and nine speakers, along with remote proximity keyless entry. A new cabin filter that allegedly removes 95% of particulates is standard across the board.
The final update consists of Silver Zynith that replaces Billet Silver. Other finishes include Bright White, Granite Crystal, Black Firecracker Red, Sting Gray, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, and Snazzberry. These hues are joined by Black, Heritage Tan, as well as Steel Gray for the pickup’s interior theme.
As ever, a 3.6-liter V6 with stop-start technology is the standard engine. In this application, the Pentastar cranks out 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque. A six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic tranny also have to be mentioned, along with the available EcoDiesel V6.
Shared with the Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter turbo diesel is the torquiest of the two engines at 442 pound-feet (600 Nm). Jeep hasn’t said a thing about the 4xe plug-in hybrid, which is rumored to premiere in 2023 for MY 2024.
Gladiator pickups fitted with the Pentastar are capable of hauling up to 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms) of payload. Maximum towing, meanwhile, is listed at 7,650 pounds (3,470 kilograms) with the Max Towing Package.
Customers that intend to take their Gladiators off the beaten path should pick the Rubicon due to its Rock-Trac NV241OR two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio. The off-road trim level, which starts at $47,260 sans taxes, further includes electric front and rear locking differentials, a disconnecting front sway bar, winch-capable bumpers with removable end caps, and Falken WildPeak all-terrain or mud-terrain tires.
