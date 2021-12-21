2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Selling for Way Over MSRP With Just 80-Miles on the Clock

Would you like to be only the second person to own this barely driven 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition model? If you don’t mind spending way over sticker on your way to coming up with the winning bid, well, you might just land this off-roader in your driveway.
What caught our attention regarding this Bronco was the spec, obviously. It’s a brand-new First Edition four-door model, with just 80 miles (128 km) on the clock. It doesn’t quite qualify as “delivery mileage”, but it’s close. The owner, admittedly, bought it with an intent to flip it for a profit.
The truck, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, boasts a Cactus Gray exterior with the First Edition hood and side graphics, plus black removable hardtop panels, heavy-duty modular brush guard, rock rails, front and rear tow hooks, fender tie-down hooks, LED lights and 17-inch alloy wheels, the latter being included in the Sasquatch package.
This package also includes the front and rear locking differentials, Bilstein shocks, high-clearance fender flares, a 4.7 final drive ratio and those massive 315/70 Goodyear Territory MT tires. This is a serious piece of kit.
The interior meanwhile holds power-adjustable and heated front bucket seats, a folding rear bench, Grey and Navy Pier leather upholstery with contrasting white stitching and Bronco logos, plus amenities such as a 360-degree camera, 12-inch LCD screen for the SYNC4 infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, Ford Co-Pilot 360, remote keyless entry and start, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Protective plastic covers from the factory were left on the seats, which is what you want whenever you purchase a car as an investment.
As for what’s going on underneath the hood, that’s where you’ll find a twin turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, factory rated at 330 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four corners via Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox.
The truck, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, boasts a Cactus Gray exterior with the First Edition hood and side graphics, plus black removable hardtop panels, heavy-duty modular brush guard, rock rails, front and rear tow hooks, fender tie-down hooks, LED lights and 17-inch alloy wheels, the latter being included in the Sasquatch package.
This package also includes the front and rear locking differentials, Bilstein shocks, high-clearance fender flares, a 4.7 final drive ratio and those massive 315/70 Goodyear Territory MT tires. This is a serious piece of kit.
The interior meanwhile holds power-adjustable and heated front bucket seats, a folding rear bench, Grey and Navy Pier leather upholstery with contrasting white stitching and Bronco logos, plus amenities such as a 360-degree camera, 12-inch LCD screen for the SYNC4 infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, Ford Co-Pilot 360, remote keyless entry and start, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Protective plastic covers from the factory were left on the seats, which is what you want whenever you purchase a car as an investment.
As for what’s going on underneath the hood, that’s where you’ll find a twin turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, factory rated at 330 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four corners via Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox.