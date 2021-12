Clive Sutton Tuned CS850GT Tastes the Wrath of Ford Shelby GT500 in Humiliating Defeat

HP

The Ford Shelby GT500 comes with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 760and 850 Nm of torque. Driving the rear wheels is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In the U.S, the starting price is the equivalent of £75,000, but in the UK, it’s about £125,000 due to shipping, taxes, and prepping.By all means, the Ford Mustang GT500 is the ultimate fast Mustang. It checks all muscle car boxes; it’s loud, aggressive, and powerful. It’s the benchmark when it comes to pony cars . But there’s a problem. It is only available in America, and worst of all, in left-hand-drive. For the London folk, this is a dealbreaker. All hope is not lost. The Clive Sutton team has a solution - the CS850GT.The Clive Sutton CS850GT is United Kingdom's answer to the GT500. It comes with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 putting out 859 HP and 900 Nm of torque. This muscle car doesn’t make that much horsepower by chance. The Clive Sutton team put a supercharger, new exhaust, brakes, suspension, and loads of other bits and pieces to pull out that kind of performance.Like the Shelby GT500, the CS850GT is rear-wheel-drive (but with a manual gearbox). The starting price is £115,000, with a fully kitted version costing £135,000.They warm up the tires and line up the muscle cars for a drag race. Once it’s time to bolt, both vehicles get off equally at the same time, but after a couple of feet, the Mustang GT500 starts pulling away to victory.The Ford Shelby GT500 took 11.8 seconds, while the CS850GT finished with 12.2 seconds in the quarter-mile drag race. An impressive win for the GT500. On a roll race from third gear at 80 kph (50 mph), the GT500 surprisingly won again.This drag race reveals one thing - manual shifters are no match for DCTs.