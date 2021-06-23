Clive Sutton CS850GT Is Britain’s RHD Alternative To The Mustang Shelby GT500

Brits may not be able to purchase a brand new Shelby GT500 in right-hand drive, but that’s quite alright, because they can get something that’s even more exciting. It’s called the Ford Mustang CS850GT, and comes from Clive Sutton, with extra everything.
The tuner has sprinkled the muscle car with some of its magic dust, equipping it with a custom Whipple supercharger, intercooler, aftermarket exhaust system and a few other bits and bobs. The result is 859 PS (847 HP / 632 kW) and 902 Nm (665 lb-ft) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels through a short-shifting, six-speed manual transmission.
Compared to its sought-after American counterpart, the Shelby GT500, which brings a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox to the party, Clive Sutton’s Ford Mustang is 88 PS (87 HP / 65 kW) and 55 Nm (41 lb-ft) more powerful. There is no word about performance, but it should be similar to its overseas sibling, which needs 3.5 seconds from rest to 100 kph (62 mph) and can run the quarter mile in under 11 seconds.
To cope with all that power, the chassis was re-tuned, getting upgraded front and rear anti-roll bars, improved bracing and new subframe components. Bringing it to a full stop are the uprated DBA brakes.
Elsewhere, the Clive Sutton CS850GT comes with custom 20-inch Vossen wheels, reworked front end inspired by the GT500, LED lights, red billet starter button housed within the dash, and Sutton performance steering wheel. Customers can optionally specify it with leather and Alcantara upholstery, contrast stitching and different trim.
Now, you know that all this power and exclusivity doesn’t come cheap, and you are right, because the tuned Ford Mustang is offered, as a complete package, from £115,000 on-the-road. This equals to $160,012 at the current exchange rates. By comparison, the Shelby GT500 has an MSRP of $72,900 on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
