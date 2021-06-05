Twin-Turbo Shelby GT500 Hits the Dyno, Makes More Power Than a Bugatti Veyron

For most people, a 760 horsepower Shelby GT500 is already too much to handle. But some people will straight up drive one and reckon they need more power already. And thanks to modern technology, you can pretty much upgrade any vehicle that runs on an internal combustion engine and bring it up to your desired level of performance.
There are lots of ways you can get your hands on a car that pushes out more than 1,000 horsepower to the wheels. It might be cheaper with some older cars, but money isn't always an issue. And the people over at Palm Beach Dyno claim that they've just measured the most powerful 2020 Shelby GT500 on the planet. That's a bold claim to make indeed, but then again the video they've put forward can make it difficult for you to argue with their statement.
This 2020 GT500 is running a Hellion twin-turbo setup, and believe it or not, the 5.2-liter Predator V8 is still stock inside. The car belongs to Sean Backus and was built by Race Mod in North Canton, Ohio. The twin-turbo setup was originally designed as a Coyote kit, for a Mustang GT, but was later adapted to its current application.
For those of you that aren't fond of the idea of doing additional work after purchasing the twin-turbo kit, it seems that a full bolt-on solution is on its way. After a quick tour of the car, we get to see it going on the dyno for multiple pulls. On its first run, on only 5 PSI (0.34 bar) of boost, it goes up to 711 horsepower, which is more or less what you'd expect from a stock GT500.
DCT gearbox in place will allow you to focus on the steering and pedal inputs instead, all while making the shifting process a lot more efficient than what any regular person could ever achieve.
But wait, there's more. They take things even further as they hit 17 PSI (1.17 bar). And the result is nothing short of amazing, as the screen reads 1145 horsepower and 817 lb-ft (1,107 nm) of torque. This is already in the Bugatti Veyron territory of performance, but at a fraction of the cost. We get to see one last pull, this time at 20 PSI (1.37 bar). As the driver hits 4th gear, at around 3,000 rpm he gets on it from 61 mph (98 kph) and it doesn't take long for the speedometer to show 164 mph (263 kph).
And the result leaves everyone speechless, as they go further than they had originally expected. After many runs, this GT500 that has been dubbed Tangzilla hits 1252 horsepower and 867 lb-ft (1,175 nm) of torque, which does support the claim that this could be the most powerful 2020 GT500 in the world. Either way, a dyno sheet may not be enough for most enthusiasts, so we do look forward to seeing what kind of quarter-mile (402 meters) times this thing can achieve.
