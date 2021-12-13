2021 Ford Bronco First Edition With Simple Whipple Tuning Gets Impressively Faster

It’s finally been a while since 2021 Ford Broncos have been spending time together with owners. Naturally, the reinvented sixth-generation off-road SUV has thus become a major darling of the aftermarket community.
Just in case one doesn’t remember the 2021 SEMA Show as a true fief for modified Broncos, we can easily use a few examples of Blue Ovals that have gone in interesting directions. From vintage-like SAS units to “ocean surfers” that look hulking... though they still get dwarfed by their lifted siblings.
Anything is possible, but perhaps people don’t want the hustle of full customizations. Maybe all they really need is a bit more power from their SUV and the knowledge that it’s both 50-state legal and affordable. As such, the good folks over at Lethal Performance may have the solution: possibly the first-ever full flash of the Whipple Superchargers Stage 1 calibration update.
It’s just $1,642.50 right now (on sale), and even though it doesn’t bring a crazy Whipple supercharger inside, it still comes with a neat software upgrade. Diehard Blue Oval fans already know that 2021 Broncos and F-150s are quickly becoming Ford’s C8 Corvette in terms of keeping tuning locked up tight. But it seems Whipple still got the better of it...
So, Lethal’s 2021 Ford Bronco 2.7-liter V6 is a First Edition 4-Door. That means the Sasquatch package comes standard, complete with 35s. That’s not exactly street tuning material, so no one should be surprised the stock dyno pull shows the best-off value of 253 rear-wheel horsepower. After the seamless calibration, the results were a bit more impressive, though.
Remember, this is a truck-based SUV that’s meant for rock crawling, not “flying” on the highway. Still, it delivered 312 rwhp after the upgrade, which in turn had a quick impact on the Dragy tests. As such, the stock zero to 60 mph (96 kph) value was 7.51 seconds, which then changed to 6.99 seconds!
