Raybestos Clutch Packs Now Available for the Ford Bronco's 10R60 Transmission

One month before the 2021 Ford Bronco started to be delivered nationwide, the body-on-frame SUV was confirmed with the 10R60 automatic transmission instead of the beefier 10R80 from the Ranger. The lesser tranny is rated at 600 Nm (443 pound-feet), which is pretty close to the 563 Nm (415 pound-feet) of torque of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost.
Given these circumstances, the aftermarket is much obliged to respond with upgraded clutch packs for the 2021 Ford Bronco. Raybestos Powertrain offers two choices, namely GPZ friction clutch plates and steel plates.
The GPZ friction material is a tremendous upgrade beyond the OE design. Manufactured from a blend of high-energy fibers to improve durability, the GPZs can withstand high stress, high temperatures, and repeated cycling.
As for the steel clutch pack module, these units flaunt a better surface finish that enables a greater apply area and friction clutch life. Manufactured stateside, Raybestos plates are intended for those who intend to modify the Bronco’s engine and for those who just want a more durable tranny.
Introduced by the 2017 model year F-150 pickup truck and Camaro ZL1 muscle car, the 10Rxx transmission family is dubbed 10Lxx over at General Motors. The highest specification available is dubbed 10R140, with 140 referencing the maximum torque rating of 1,400 Nm (1,033 pound-feet).
As for the Bronco, the Blue Oval intends to spruce things up with two new additions in 2022. Described as a special edition, the Everglades will be available next summer with a factory-equipped snorkel and winch. The Raptor, on the other hand, will challenge the Wrangler Rubicon 392.
Instead of a thumpin’ great V8, the long-awaited Bronco Raptor is rocking a six-cylinder EcoBoost of unknown displacement. Be it the 3.0-liter unit of the Explorer ST or the 3.5-liter engine of the F-150 pickup truck, there’s no denying the Ford Motor Company intends to shame the 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque developed by the Wrangler Rubicon 392’s HEMI V8.
