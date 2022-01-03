A New Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster Is Coming to Town, but How Can That Be?

A new Pagani Zonda of the 760 Series is set to be in work, and the model will be a Roadster that is claimed to be the fifth and final entry into the series. The announcement came from LMM design, a company that does high-end 3D vehicle specifications.
According to LMM Design, they have been asked to create the full specification for a Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster. The vehicle is claimed to be a brand-new Zonda, which is meant to close the production of the model. What does not add up is the fact that Horacio Pagani announced back in 2019 that the company named after him will stop making new Zondas.
Instead, Pagani has launched “new” Zonda models based on older chassis that received various upgrades. Since most parts are changed except for the base chassis, some may consider the finished vehicles to be "brand new," despite the fact that the chassis may have been made in a different year and even driven until a certain point.
Regardless, LMM Design explained in their Instagram post that they were selected by the owner of this Zonda to handle "every tiny detail," and they work "in partnership with the factory themselves." The Zonda 760 Roadster that is supposed to end the 760 series is currently in progress at the Pagani factory in Italy.
Pagani started building the Zonda back in 1999, and it only made 140 units, which are split up in various special editions. The 760 is one of those series, and it was reportedly limited to just five units. This example is claimed to be the last of them, but it might be built on an existing chassis instead of an all-new one.
The example will come with a 760-horsepower naturally-aspirated V12, which has a displacement of 7.3 liters. Lewis Hamilton sold his 760 LH last month, and it featured the same engine and a manual transmission. While Lewis described his Zonda as "the best-sounding vehicle" he owned, the British driver also noted that it was not that nice to drive.
