Extreme 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Will Finally Break Cover a Little Later Today

Just a few days ago, we learned that both Ford’s Maverick and Bronco unsurprisingly earned the top North American Truck and Utility of the Year accolades. Now it’s time for more “Built Wild.”
In Blue Oval’s own words, it’s almost time for something “Built Wild to the Extreme.” Naturally, there is no surprise that Ford is talking about the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. Well, after months (perhaps even years) of hype surrounding its potential introduction and then scouting/teasing of utterly massive, camouflaged prototypes, the end is nigh.
Of course, any finish is just the beginning of yet another journey. So, the official social media word from the Detroit automaker is that Ford is (finally) preparing the official worldwide debut of the 2022 Bronco Raptor for a little later today. And the best news is that aficionados are not going to wait long.
According to the Ford Motor Company account on YouTube, the premiere is scheduled for Monday, January 24th at 6:00 AM EST. That would be 03:00 Monday, Pacific time (PST). This is a little early, true. But Ford is probably trying to adhere to the principle of getting up early in the morning and doing more with their official introduction day.
We suggest setting up a quick drag skirmish or an off-road race with Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 400 for later tonight. After all, the latter whooped a stock 2021 Bronco 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 and put a bus-length gap in between them. Anyway, if an aftermarket brawl does not fancy them, perhaps a quick jab at the Mopar crowd will do. Or, better yet, spend the time making sure there are no more production and quality issues?!
As for the goodies, all will be revealed (hopefully) in a matter of hours. And perhaps everyone will sigh in relief knowing how much power is under the hood, the approach/departure angles, and more off-road/dune-bashing secrets. Better come through with all these Ford, or else...
Of course, any finish is just the beginning of yet another journey. So, the official social media word from the Detroit automaker is that Ford is (finally) preparing the official worldwide debut of the 2022 Bronco Raptor for a little later today. And the best news is that aficionados are not going to wait long.
According to the Ford Motor Company account on YouTube, the premiere is scheduled for Monday, January 24th at 6:00 AM EST. That would be 03:00 Monday, Pacific time (PST). This is a little early, true. But Ford is probably trying to adhere to the principle of getting up early in the morning and doing more with their official introduction day.
We suggest setting up a quick drag skirmish or an off-road race with Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 400 for later tonight. After all, the latter whooped a stock 2021 Bronco 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 and put a bus-length gap in between them. Anyway, if an aftermarket brawl does not fancy them, perhaps a quick jab at the Mopar crowd will do. Or, better yet, spend the time making sure there are no more production and quality issues?!
As for the goodies, all will be revealed (hopefully) in a matter of hours. And perhaps everyone will sigh in relief knowing how much power is under the hood, the approach/departure angles, and more off-road/dune-bashing secrets. Better come through with all these Ford, or else...