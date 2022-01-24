Stock 2021 Ford Bronco V6 Drags VelociRaptor 400, They're Bus Lengths Apart

Now that it’s winter in most parts of the Northern hemisphere, it is obvious that sports and muscle cars are even less in demand. But that does not mean one Texas-based tuner is also in hibernation.
Just to show everyone that Hennessey is indeed as relentless as we all imagined, after dropping the all-new VelociRaptor 600 pickup truck, it’s also time for a feisty SUV companion. The Bronco that was slightly pushed into sports car territory but can still go off-road at a moment’s notice is called VelociRaptor 400. And, naturally, it’s ready to duke it out with the competition (a Wrangler skirmish might be just around the corner).
So, after seeing the enhanced Bronco being tamed by none other than John Hennessey himself at the end of the months-long research and development process, it’s time for a traditional drag race. A sixth-generation reinvented Bronco on the track is not really something that can be taken too seriously, given the off-road credentials. So, how about a couple of them duking it out for Blue Oval fan glory?
Hennessey aficionados probably saw this coming down the Pennzoil Proving Ground straight line from a mile away, as they say. After all, the aftermarket company recently gave us the Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 race that concluded with a massive gap. And they’re entirely confident their VelociRaptor 400 will beat the stock Bronco 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6.
Though, they’re still “curious to see by how much.” Frankly, we are too. After all, the list of enhancements is long and arduous, but it’s still not an untamed supercar or muscle car we are talking about. Instead, it’s a 411-horsepower VelociRaptor Bronco that should do 60 mph (96 kph) in less than five seconds while still on 18-inch wheels and 35-inch off-road tires. And with an optional vintage livery that makes it stand out in any Bronco crowd.
Now, without further ado, let us see what happens during a couple of straight-line head-to-head acceleration attempts. Hint: someone (in stock form) gets trampled, and there is a bus-length gap...
