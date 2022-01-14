School Bus Yellow GMC Suburban 454 Looks Straight out of the Beatles Yellow Submarine

If the photo date markings are anything to go by, this 1979 school-bus yellow GMC Suburban has been on sale via a private seller on autotrader.com for far too long. These old Suburbans are so profoundly different from the models built today. Its novelty alone makes it worth the purchase in our eyes. But let's take a look at the details, just for some fun.
The seventh-generation GMC/Chevrolet Suburban was in production from 1973 and stayed with us all the way to 1991 in America and until the staggering year of 1996 in the Brazilian market. Many are unaware that GMC helped pull double duty with the Suburban moniker at various points throughout the 70s and 80s. Today, they're a novelty that transcends average vintage SUVs. Its bright yellow paint job and shiny hubcaps sure go a long way in helping with that.
Under the hood of this big yellow beast is the venerable 454 cubic inches (7.43 liters) V8 engine also found in iconic sports cars and muscle cars of the day like the Chevy Chevelle and Corvette. Power figures of the day were hardly accurate, even in their heyday. But rest assured, there's enough torque on tap to move mountains and just enough horsepower to make for an ultimate gas hog.
With 87,635 miles (141,034.86 km) on the odometer, this is no spring chicken but nowhere near a complete rust bucket either. In fact, the trim pieces, seats, and other various items in the interior of this car can at least be proven to have been taken care of by the looks of the pictures on display.
All in all, $15,995 before taxes and fees via an anonymous Autotrader seller is really not all that unreasonable of an asking price. Considering there's bound to be almost none of these old Suburbans left in the GMC trim sometime very soon, it's a sign that this may very well be a sound investment.
Under the hood of this big yellow beast is the venerable 454 cubic inches (7.43 liters) V8 engine also found in iconic sports cars and muscle cars of the day like the Chevy Chevelle and Corvette. Power figures of the day were hardly accurate, even in their heyday. But rest assured, there's enough torque on tap to move mountains and just enough horsepower to make for an ultimate gas hog.
With 87,635 miles (141,034.86 km) on the odometer, this is no spring chicken but nowhere near a complete rust bucket either. In fact, the trim pieces, seats, and other various items in the interior of this car can at least be proven to have been taken care of by the looks of the pictures on display.
All in all, $15,995 before taxes and fees via an anonymous Autotrader seller is really not all that unreasonable of an asking price. Considering there's bound to be almost none of these old Suburbans left in the GMC trim sometime very soon, it's a sign that this may very well be a sound investment.