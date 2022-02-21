Google Maps Shows Apple How It’s Done, Major Update Launches for More Users

Google and Apple are fierce rivals in several product categories, and when it comes to navigation solutions, both companies are betting big on their own services.
Google Maps and Apple Maps are therefore getting updates regularly, but when it comes to the broad availability, the iPhone maker has never been in a rush to make new features available to users out there.
In other words, the improvements that Apple Maps receives are slowly rolling out to users, and in some cases, it takes years before major updates go live for everybody out there.
Google, on the other hand, seems to be moving much faster, and the living proof is the release of the latest maps update in Prague, Czech Republic.
Google announced last year a substantial Google Maps overhaul that included everything from sidewalks to crossing and islands for pedestrians. The updated maps have been rolling to more locations across the world, and it goes without saying all these improvements come in handy to so many users.
This is the reason those relying on Google Maps have been very eager to receive this update, and according to a report, Prague is now getting the same pack of updates as we speak.
It makes little sense to discuss how important these map details are for some users, but just think of someone in a wheelchair who has to travel across the city. Google Maps now clearly shows sidewalks, crossings, and other information, therefore making the experience overall a lot more convenient.
Needless to say, Google claims the rollout would continue with more regions to be announced soon, but no further information has been offered on this front. The map update was first revealed in January 2021, so the search giant should better make it available to everybody as soon as possible, as it’s one of the most important packs of improvements in a long time.
