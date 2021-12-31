Apple Maps Expands Bike Sharing Information to More Users

Apple indeed wants Apple Maps to become a fully-featured alternative to Google’s products, but the company is trying to improve its service on multiple fronts.
In other words, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker doesn’t want to refine just the navigation capabilities of Apple Maps but other features too. This is why, for instance, Look Around is getting a lot of love today, and for some regions, such as those in the U.S., all these efforts are clearly paying off.
At the same time, Apple is also polishing the support for bike sharing services in Apple Maps.
And this week, users across the world have started noticing new features, which means the iPhone maker is now expanding certain capabilities to more regions.
Users in Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, and certain Switzerland regions are now seeing not only bike sharing platforms but also the available docking stations along with the number of bikes.
So right now, if you live in one of these locations, just open Apple Maps, look for a nearby docking station, and you should see a new availability section that displays the number of bikes, e-bikes, and docks. The information is updated in real-time, and with just a tap, you should be able to launch the dedicated app that lets you book a bike in a second.
Apple hasn’t publicly announced the new expansion, so there’s a chance other regions are getting these capabilities as well.
In the meantime, it’s pretty clear Apple is betting more and more on its mapping service. Apple Maps has evolved a lot lately, and the 3D navigation that’s now available in iOS 15 for users in the United States is the living proof the company is playing the right card here.
Of course, the bigger problem is pretty much the same as before. All these massive improvements need a lot of time to reach users worldwide, so unless Apple finds a way to accelerate their rollout, Apple Maps still can’t be considered a full replacement for Google Maps.
At the same time, Apple is also polishing the support for bike sharing services in Apple Maps.
And this week, users across the world have started noticing new features, which means the iPhone maker is now expanding certain capabilities to more regions.
Users in Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, and certain Switzerland regions are now seeing not only bike sharing platforms but also the available docking stations along with the number of bikes.
So right now, if you live in one of these locations, just open Apple Maps, look for a nearby docking station, and you should see a new availability section that displays the number of bikes, e-bikes, and docks. The information is updated in real-time, and with just a tap, you should be able to launch the dedicated app that lets you book a bike in a second.
Apple hasn’t publicly announced the new expansion, so there’s a chance other regions are getting these capabilities as well.
In the meantime, it’s pretty clear Apple is betting more and more on its mapping service. Apple Maps has evolved a lot lately, and the 3D navigation that’s now available in iOS 15 for users in the United States is the living proof the company is playing the right card here.
Of course, the bigger problem is pretty much the same as before. All these massive improvements need a lot of time to reach users worldwide, so unless Apple finds a way to accelerate their rollout, Apple Maps still can’t be considered a full replacement for Google Maps.