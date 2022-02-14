After Google Maps, Waze Could Also Mysteriously Disappear from Android Auto

The update to Android 12 has caused a surprising problem on Android Auto, as plenty of users are complaining that Google Maps is no longer available in their cars after installing the new OS versions.
While it’s not yet clear why this is happening, Google has already started an investigation, and while no ETA has been provided, a fix could land rather sooner than later.
In the meantime, however, users are reporting more missing apps after the update to Android 12.
For example, I’m hearing from users that Waze sometimes is also nowhere to be seen on Android Auto after installing Android 12. Others claim YouTube Music is struggling with the same problem.
There are several things that everybody must keep in mind.
First and foremost, this second glitch doesn’t affect everybody who installs Android 12, so there’s a chance everything is working fine on your side. But even if it does, this doesn’t mean others aren’t impacted, so Google clearly needs to look into this and figure out what happens.
Then, Waze going dark on Android Auto is something currently happening on a very small number of devices, at least based on the reports found online. It’s hard to say if the problem eventually becomes more widespread or not, but again, Google is the one that must determine what’s causing the problem.
In the meantime, the update to Android 12 just seems to do more harm than good in the case of some Android Auto users. As said, not everybody is affected, and in many cases, everything is running just fine, but the number of people complaining of Android Auto struggles after the update just keeps growing and growing.
At some level, this makes sense. The rollout of Android 12 is currently underway, and Samsung, for example, is now making the update available to more devices out there.
We’ve reached out to Google to request more information on this Waze problem, and we’ll update the article if and when we receive an answer.
