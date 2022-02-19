1968 Chevrolet Impala Parked for Decades Looks Like Solid Detroit Iron, All Original

The 1968 Chevrolet Impala came with lots of options in terms of available engines, starting with two base units that developed 155 and 200 horsepower, respectively.
The first of them was the already-popular 250 (4.0-liter) six-cylinder, while the latter was the 307 (5.0-liter) V8, a new powerplant specifically introduced to replace the famous 283 (4.7-liter) available for so many years.
When it comes to options, the GM brand offered plenty of options, and it all started with the 327 (5.3-liter). Known as the Turbo-Fire 327 and sales code L30, this engine developed either 250 or 275 horsepower, depending on the chosen configuration.
The 250-horsepower version was specifically introduced for this model year and was considered a more economical choice for those who wanted an Impala with a small block.
The Turbo-Jet 396 (6.5-liter) L35 was also available with 325 horsepower, while the icing on the cake was the Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter) L36 with 385 and 425 horsepower, respectively. The latter was new on the 1968 Impala.
The four-door sedan we have here was born with a 307 engine under the hood, and as it turns out, the same engine continues to be responsible for putting the wheels in motion today. We’re not being provided with too many specifics on the current health of the engine, but the Craigslist seller says the car needs some work to run anyway.
Parked in a garage for 26 years, this Impala comes in a pretty solid condition, and while we’re only offered a few photos with the car, it looks like the rust shouldn’t be a big concern this time.
Currently at its second owner, this Impala has 87,000 miles (140,000 km) on the clock, and the seller insists everything is as original as it gets on the car.
Despite its rather solid condition, the car isn’t necessarily expensive, as it can be yours today for just $5,000. It’s parked in Illinois if anyone wants to see it in person.
When it comes to options, the GM brand offered plenty of options, and it all started with the 327 (5.3-liter). Known as the Turbo-Fire 327 and sales code L30, this engine developed either 250 or 275 horsepower, depending on the chosen configuration.
The 250-horsepower version was specifically introduced for this model year and was considered a more economical choice for those who wanted an Impala with a small block.
The Turbo-Jet 396 (6.5-liter) L35 was also available with 325 horsepower, while the icing on the cake was the Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter) L36 with 385 and 425 horsepower, respectively. The latter was new on the 1968 Impala.
The four-door sedan we have here was born with a 307 engine under the hood, and as it turns out, the same engine continues to be responsible for putting the wheels in motion today. We’re not being provided with too many specifics on the current health of the engine, but the Craigslist seller says the car needs some work to run anyway.
Parked in a garage for 26 years, this Impala comes in a pretty solid condition, and while we’re only offered a few photos with the car, it looks like the rust shouldn’t be a big concern this time.
Currently at its second owner, this Impala has 87,000 miles (140,000 km) on the clock, and the seller insists everything is as original as it gets on the car.
Despite its rather solid condition, the car isn’t necessarily expensive, as it can be yours today for just $5,000. It’s parked in Illinois if anyone wants to see it in person.