1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Found in a Forest Is a Matching-Numbers Surprise, Restorable

The 1965 Impala itself is a legend, as it was the first car in the U.S. to sell more than one million units in a single year. The Impala SS, on the other hand, was the icing on the cake, as it came with new engines specifically focused on delivering more performance.
The 409 V8 (6.7-liter) was still available on the 1965 Impala early in the model year, but the engine was eventually replaced by the all-new Mk IV 396 (6.5-liter) big-block developing a maximum of 425 horsepower.
This 396 was for many the best thing ever, and it continued to be one of the most popular engine choices on the SS until Chevrolet introduced the 427 (7.0-liter) in 1967.
This 1965 Impala SS was found in a junkyard located in a forest, and as you’d expect, it comes in what looks to be a pretty rough shape. Saving this Impala will be a nightmare, there’s no doubt about it, but at a quick inspection, a restoration project is still doable.
Unfortunately, what’s happening under the hood doesn’t help much. The original and matching-numbers 396 is still there, but it no longer turns over, possibly as it’s locked up from sitting.
eBay seller palmettogirlz2012 says more good news comes from the cabin, as the interior continues to be complete. Parts like the console, the bucket seats, and the clock come as extras, and some are currently in the trunk.
Despite the rather rough condition, the owner isn’t willing to sell this Impala for beer money, and unfortunately, the starting bid could be reason enough for many people to simply walk away. At this point, nobody entered the auction by paying the asking price of $5,500, so it remains to be seen if this Impala ends up getting a second chance in approximately 5 days when the bidding comes to an end.
