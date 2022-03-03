2023 BMW M2 Ignores Central Party Design Strategy, Gets a CGI 3.0 CSL Hommage

BMW’s 2 Series is almost fresh. There are second-generation Active Tourer and Coupe models, but not yet Cabriolet, Gran Coupe, and Grand Tourer variants. Of course, that does not matter too much as everyone wants the new M2 first.
However, even though it is only a matter of time before we get another driver’s machine in the form of the high-performance second-generation M2, not everyone is happy with how things are going forward. Not in general. And not in particular spy prototype form, either.
Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, has decided to tackle BMW's flawed styling ways with a proper M2. Starting with the understatement of the century (as far as some BMW fans are concerned) that “lately, BMW design has not been great.” Well, here is one mild-mannered designer. In the face of BMW’s styling atrocities of late...
Alas, he is not going to play by the central party rules either. Because “they have diluted their design language which used to be one of the strongest on the market.” But that was back in the 1980s, through the 1990s, and up until the mid-2000s, according to his opinion. Now, it is a mess (our view on the matter, this time around).
And the CGI expert concurs: “today all of that is gone. The designs of the current lineup are as different and as far away from each other as the A-pillar is from the front axle on the new M240i.” Clearly, he is not too happy about how the new 2 Series Coupe came to be. So, he explains what is wrong with the latest M240i compared to the cool first-generation BMW M2 (F87).
Still, that is just the appetizer of his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below). The main course is about the new BMW M2 springing to life in a very personal way. One that blatantly ignores the latest spied prototypes and instead takes inspiration from a surprising direction. A great one, still, as we are dealing with the stunning 2015 BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage concept car.
