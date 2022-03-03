Blown Plymouth Fury “Christine 2.0” Looks Digitally Ready for Mad Max Haunting

Just in case acclaimed American filmmaker John Howard Carpenter and Australia’s legend George Miller need a crossover franchise idea, someone has created the perfect car villain. Albeit a virtual one.
Let us face it, between survival post-apocalyptic films and supernatural horror movies there is just a fine demarcation line. So, would it be inconceivable for Hollywood to create a crossover? One that mixes Stephen King’s idea for a possessed car with the Mad Max franchise, perhaps?
After all, people have long hoped for a sequel to John Carpenter’s acclaimed 1983 flick “Christine.” And we all know that Miller’s Mad Max franchise is among the few that managed to create a modern installment that is on par (or even better, some say) with the original trio. Besides, the classic red-and-white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine has long haunted the dreams and imagination of fans.
Some of them even took action in the virtual realm. Such as that one time when we saw a modernized example. One brought back to a possessed life with very fitting help from some supercharged V8 Hellcat DNA. Or perhaps a more outrageous, blown V8 survival idea might be to the liking of Mad Max enthusiasts. We saw that one too...
Now, there is yet another installment, courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media. He has decided that “the idea of 50s tailfins era cars turned into Baja builds just looks right to” his eyes. We agree, along with Abimelec Arellano, the author of the aforementioned Mad Max Christine.
But “Christine 2.0,” who is allegedly “bad to the bone,” dials up everything to 11. The towering blower is bigger, the underbody is tougher, the off-road wheels are larger, the suspension lift kit is humongous, and so on. Thus, this “possessed monster (is) now able to crawl through stairs and jump from two-story buildings, faster, stronger, and more agile than ever...”
