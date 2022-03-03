Classic 300 SL Mashed With Mercedes-AMG GT R Feels Unnaturally Outrageous

Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to retire the AMG GT series in favor of the newly minted Mercedes-AMG R232 SL-Class. But only the Roadster version has already bitten the dust, so the connections are still scarce.
While the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series still does its FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) 720-hp V8 thing around the Autobahn, affluent neighborhoods, and legendary tracks, Mercedes-Benz is probably going to keep it cool. And not give us too many hints about what happens with the AMG SL next. Probably not a mid-engine transformation, though...
Alas, virtual artists always love to put their imagination to work. So, we should not feel surprised that Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has cooked up something that also bridges the SL to GT gap. Although, it does so with a twist that Americans would easily label as a Pro-Touring restomod project.
It clearly looks like a million-dollar job, though, as someone keenly pointed out in the comments. However, no one needs to worry about the financial aspect. Or the fact that based on this CGI expert’s vision, a mashup between the legendary classic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and the contemporary Mercedes-AMG GT R looks both natural and outrageous at the same time.
This is all because it is merely wishful thinking. Quite unfortunately, though. Because a feisty green 300 SL AMG GT would certainly stand out in any crowd and ruffle some purist feathers at the same time. And just in case anyone needs ample explanations regarding the motifs, then feel free to check out the author’s description from the post embedded below.
We, on the other hand, do not really need too many arguments. This digital transformation looks rad even when standing still. Now, imagine this thing during a Nürburgring Nordschleife “Touristenfahrten,” aka the famous open-for-all tourist ride sessions... That would be a “Green Hell” sight to behold!
Alas, virtual artists always love to put their imagination to work. So, we should not feel surprised that Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has cooked up something that also bridges the SL to GT gap. Although, it does so with a twist that Americans would easily label as a Pro-Touring restomod project.
It clearly looks like a million-dollar job, though, as someone keenly pointed out in the comments. However, no one needs to worry about the financial aspect. Or the fact that based on this CGI expert’s vision, a mashup between the legendary classic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and the contemporary Mercedes-AMG GT R looks both natural and outrageous at the same time.
This is all because it is merely wishful thinking. Quite unfortunately, though. Because a feisty green 300 SL AMG GT would certainly stand out in any crowd and ruffle some purist feathers at the same time. And just in case anyone needs ample explanations regarding the motifs, then feel free to check out the author’s description from the post embedded below.
We, on the other hand, do not really need too many arguments. This digital transformation looks rad even when standing still. Now, imagine this thing during a Nürburgring Nordschleife “Touristenfahrten,” aka the famous open-for-all tourist ride sessions... That would be a “Green Hell” sight to behold!