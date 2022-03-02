2023 Ferrari Purosangue Informally Reveals Its Back End, Rear Is a Lot More Bearable

autoevolution
We are probably getting just a whisker away from the moment when Bentley’s Bentayga, Aston’s DBX, or especially Lambo’s Urus will start running amuck in fear for their high-end sales margins. Due to a certain Ferrari Purosangue threat.
Let us face it. Those who are thinking about getting an ultra-luxury crossover SUV and do not care about all of the current models on the market are probably eagerly awaiting the one Prancing Horse to rule them all. However, some people might get a little disappointed.

The Ferrari Purosangue high-riding subject has been a hot topic for years. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm. Everything almost reached a boiling point when a possible leak showcased an example directly on the production line in Maranello. The rumor mill never fails to nail the most hyped introductions ahead of time, of course.

Alas, the potential leak gave many chills. The Ferrari Purosangue, if indeed it was the first-ever Prancing Horse SUV and not an elaborate fake designed as a hoax, looked decidedly strange. As if the exotic Italian automaker wanted to stand out in a crowd and went down the controversy-inducing BMW route.

Naturally, some automotive virtual artists quickly took notice and decided to act upon the first CGI brush impulse. Thus, we got a quick transformation based on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, of all SUVs. Of course, it still looked way too quirky for everyone’s taste, as it was directly based on the reported leak.

Now, the pixel master better known as ildar_project on social media, has decided to digitally join the Ferrari Purosangue craze. From the reverse side. His CGI interpretation envisions solely the rear of the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue. And we have to say that it has become a lot more bearable.

Still, do take everything, including this new depiction, with a grain of salt. Ferrari will soon make the Purosangue official, and all mysteries will finally be solved. Hopefully, as quickly as possible...


Editor's note: Gallery includes spied Ferrari Purosangue prototype by CarPix.

