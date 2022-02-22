Leaked Ferrari Purosangue SUV Shows Everything in Quick Ford Mach-E Rendering

After years of dwelling the super-SUV niche all alone, Lambo’s Urus has gotten some much-needed competition. In the form of Aston Martin’s DBX707, as well as the upcoming Ferrari menace.
Sure, the DBX707 was quick to claim the title of the most powerful luxury SUV in the world. But it is not going to last. BMW has the production XM on the pipeline, and Ferrari is even quicker with the Purosangue. A lot faster if we are to believe the rumor mill.
Just mere hours ago, a Ferrari Purosangue SUV leaked in all its alleged Maranello production line glory. It is a grainy shot depicting something of quirky design. Maybe it’s just the angle of the shot, so we will reserve better judgment for when the Prancing Horse brand decides to make everything official.
For now, based on the alleged images leaked across the online ethers, it is certainly not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. Alas, we have a feeling. Anyone who does not fancy a DBX707 or the Urus (which is growing long in the tooth, absent of a refresh) might swell the Ferrari ranks.
As for automotive virtual artists, they never have the patience or luxury to wait for official announcements when there is a leak at hand. Case in point. The pixel master better known as superrenderscars has decided to showcase the Ferrari Purosangue SUV in all its unofficial glory.
Nothing is hidden, although because of the angle of the leaked shot it is also clear that he/she needed to improvise a little. Hence, the uncanny similarity between this CGI Purosangue and a Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover SUV, as far as the side profile is concerned. Or with the Kia EV6, as someone else noticed.
Well, now all we must do is ask the CGI expert to compile a full set, given that Ferrari’s Purosangue also got leaked from behind soon after the first POV hit the world wide web. Only that it might not be much of an improvement... Oh well, let us just wait and see, maybe it’s just a design nightmare!
