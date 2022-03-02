Ferrari Purosangue Spied Testing, Looks More Like a Jacked-Up Wagon Than Super SUV

After it went full-commando last week, with pictures of a pre-production example taken in the factory, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue has now dressed up again in thick camouflage, for some cold-weather testing.
Looking more like an estate on stilts rather than an SUV, this prototype acted as if no one has seen the leaks. But we have, and we know what to expect in terms of design, namely a split-headlamp signature that reminds of the SF90, and a grille mounted in the middle of the bumper, flanked by the side air intakes.
The back end of the super SUV developed in Maranello is defined by a muscular tailgate and four taillights that resemble those of the 296 GTB. It will also feature an aggressive diffuser, with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, as well as plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, because it is a high-rider, and we are in 2022.
One of the big unknowns of the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is the powertrain lineup. Nevertheless, it has been reported that a turbocharged mill with electric assistance, might be offered at launch, and this might be the V6 hybrid from the 296 GTB.
The same engine, albeit without the electric motor, might join the family too. Some believe that it could also get the twin-turbo V8 from the SF90 Stradale, probably missing the electric motors, and others have gone as far as stating that a range-topping variant would pack the 812 Superfast’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12.
Officially, we don’t know anything about the firepower, but at least we do know that the Purosangue will enter production later this year, as Ferrari has recently confirmed. Deliveries of their first-ever SUV, which will inevitably take on the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX, will kick off in 2023.
