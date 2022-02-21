Breaking: Possible Ferrari Purosangue SUV Leak Is Grainy, Looks Legit and Strange

Moments ago, Ferrari's first SUV, the Purosangue, was allegedly leaked online. Some might say that this is the first image of the 2024 Ferrari Purosangue SUV, and we are inclined to believe that they are right. The poor quality image depicts a Ferrari-badged vehicle in what seems to be a production line.
It is unclear who took this picture and what kind of potato they used that led to this low-res, grainy image, but we can only be happy that it happened. So, without further ado, the first image of the Ferrari Purosangue is online, but it is incomplete, as we can only get to see a bit of the Italian SUV that is expected to rock its segment.
As you can observe, it has Ferrari badges on its front fender and a distinctive design of the said fender, as the profiled hood sits on top of the wheel arches and crops a bit of the regular space a fender would usually take up. This is a front-engined vehicle, evidently, so that explains the size of the hood, as well as its shape.
What can be even more polarizing than the idea of an SUV from Ferrari is the way its headlights look. The Italian marque has opted for a split design that involves a large element extended from the center of the bumper almost all the way through the headlights, splitting them in two. The said element might contain a set of daytime running lights for a very aggressive look.
In typical SUV fashion, there are black wheel arch ornaments, except the ones on the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue are gloss black, just like the lower parts of the front bumper, instead of the usual matte black plastic of the more affordable SUVs. The wheels have a rather traditional design, in the form of a five-spoke setup, and they appear to have a reasonable size.
Ferrari is expected to officially reveal the Purosangue SUV later this year. Hopefully, this leaked image that we found on coche spias will bring the reveal date closer. And who knows, maybe we will get to drive it by the end of 2022.
