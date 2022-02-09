Widebody, Slammed CGI Wraith Bids Farewell After Using “Thrust(y)” Rocket Secret

Departures are always hard when all parties are emotionally involved. That is also valid across the automotive industry, especially when dealing with high-stake exotic models.
Whether or not Rolls-Royce creations are your four-wheel cup of tea or not, there is no denying the impact of this British ultra-luxury brand. Conversely, no model created by the legendary automaker has remained unnoticed. No matter how fleeting its apparition may seem.
As far as exotic models are concerned, production runs of less than a decade (2013-2022) are usually considered a minuscule life. But one cannot deride Rolls-Royce for preparing the long journey to car Valhalla for its Wraith grand tourer hardtop coupe after so few model years (2014 to 2021 in North America). After all, the British carmaker will give us the Spectre, an all-electric spiritual successor.
While that one might not come soon enough for Wraith fans, here is one more parting gift. Granted, an unofficial one, but it is still cool. The virtual artists better known as artshkirenko.3d and ildar_project on social media have joined forces to give us a stunning CGI Wraith valediction. But only after we discuss Artem Shkirenko’s initial 3D model CGI animation twist.
In the video embedded below, one will see a “stock” Black Badge Wraith use its BMW-sourced twin-turbo V12 engine power to lift the Spirit of Ecstasy high up in the air with a donk-like “skyscraper” attitude. That was only as the Rolls-Royce gathered digital momentum... as from the very next moment it actually takes off towards the sky like a luxury rocket ship!
Well, those Tesla booster promises sure have sparked interest among everyone. Anyway, it seems the black-clad Wraith then presumably landed safely on a derelict stretch of dark gray tarmac. Once there, Artem and Ildar worked together to give it a final lease of life. One that has a different set of wheels, as well as a thoroughly slammed vibe. Oh, and not to mention the cool, yet subtle widebody aerodynamic kit!
