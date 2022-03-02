Cadillac Fleetwood Wagon Looks Ready to Feast on Families and Their Luggage

Anyone who is slightly familiar with Cadillac’s modus operandi likely knows that station wagons weren’t on the menu until 2010, when the second-generation CTS received such a body style.
However, while General Motors’ premium auto brand wasn’t offering long-roof versions of their models, coachbuilders were. For the right sum, such companies could have given your Caddy a big luggage compartment, complete with redesigned rear quarter panels, a tailgate, and big three-quarter windows.
Depending on how much one was willing to spend, or still is, because we reckon that interested parties should have no trouble turning their Cadillac into an estate nowadays too, they could have gotten more bang for their buck. Stuff such as more inches added between the axles was available at one point, making long journeys more pleasant for those sitting at the back.
Now, considering the approach, you might be tempted to think that this rear-wheel drive '90s Cadillac Fleetwood is the work of a coachbuilder, or perhaps a tuner, right? Actually, that would be a no, because it came to life in the digital realm, designed by Jlord8, and shared on his social media. The whole idea behind the project is relatively simple, as the rendering artist did the obvious to the car.
A longer roof, which now ends with a tailgate, big three-quarter windows, and D pillars for extra strengthening have turned the sedan into a veritable station wagon, with a trunk area capable of eating lots of suitcases. The lower parts of the body have retained the chrome looks of the real model, and for the color, the pixel manipulator chose something that is very 1990-ish. The wheels have a shiny design too, and everything else soldiers on, including that comfortable, spacious, and premium interior, available with all sorts of gizmos back then.
