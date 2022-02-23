Lexus LFA Remains Mighty Even When Looking Digitally Pretty in Porsche “Pink”

Right now, most Toyota enthusiasts' eyes are focused on how the Japanese automaker is trying to become the coolest OEM on the battery EV block. Well, it needs more than just one swift blow.
Naturally, the carmaker easily understood that. So, they created a veritable barrage of EV concept cars to entice the audience. Among them, there is also Lexus’ vision for a future electric sports car. One that would proudly become the spiritual successor of Lexus’ mighty LFA.
But trying to revive the spirit of the iconic two-seater is going to be an uphill battle for the Lexus Electrified brand vision. Especially since we are being kept a bit more in the dark than anyone would like to. And not when the legendary sports car still has extraordinarily dedicated support from the fan base.
Granted, when it comes to automotive virtual artists, they do show their love in mysterious ways. Such as virtually dressing up a Lexus LFA to look “pretty in pink.” But it is no joke, just Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, playing hooky with his latest CGI series.
He started it some weeks ago, then abandoned it, and now he remembered about it and got the digital shenanigans up and running again. Complete with a splashing twist for the “universally loved” Lexus LFA (he calls it LF-A, but the nameplate was only used for the concepts) that comes from the Porsche stash of goodies.
This hue looks very much like pink. But it is actually the German sports car maker’s special Frozen Berry Metallic shade that was created as one of the signature colors for the fully electric Taycan. See, now there is a reason to connect the dots between an LFA and its electric sports car future. It is just that pixel masters like to do it differently...
