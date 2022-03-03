Rusted and Busted C4 Chevy Corvette Will Come Back As Bagged Widebody Monster

Automotive virtual artists have an interesting life. They can imagine anything they want and give it life. Albeit only digitally. For the most part. However, there are also cool exceptions.
Some, like Dom Host, the pixel master better known as altered_intent on social media, will also blend the real-world fabrication skills with their virtual realm shenanigans. Brad, the CGI expert and DIY tinkerer behind the bradbuilds account on social media is yet another example. Alas, he usually likes to dabble with modern or regular classic rides, not necessarily Rat Rods.
After yet another long break from digital activities, Brad is finally back with another enticing post on social media. Still, he is not exactly signaling a return to virtual activities. But rather just wanted to highlight one of his best moments in life. Aka, when he gets one of his favorite emails with the question “hey, can I build that design of yours?”
Case in point, this time around we are dealing with a C4 Chevy Corvette “retro racer” that was envisioned late autumn in 2020. Now, the Canadian-based DIY tinkerer behind the Rusted and Busted channel on YouTube (also known as rust_n_bust across other social media venues) is taking action in springing back to life an old, derelict C4 with almost the same characteristics.
That means once the ongoing build process is complete, the resulting “America’s sports car” will look like no other Corvette before it. That is only natural since we deal with a bespoke widebody kit that will turn the soon-to-be-bagged Corvette into a properly slammed monster. Of course, we now have an updated version of the initial design from the CGI author.
So, it seems that instead of white and traditionally featuring pop-up headlights, the digital-to-reality C4 will sport an all-black attire (including deep-dish, matching aftermarket wheels) and a set of green LED headlights to complement the other splashes of color seen around the body. Neat or outrageous, what do you say?
