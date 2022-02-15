2023 BMW M2 Almost Ready to Open the CLA 45, RS 3 Sedan Hunting Season

Production of the first-ever BMW M2 officially ended last year, but the company’s M Division will continue to rival the likes of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and Audi RS 3 Sedan with an entirely new generation.
Building on the latest 2 Series Coupe, the 2023 BMW M2 will feature more aggressive styling that will not only help set it apart, but will also improve its aerodynamics.
The latest spy photos, taken in Germany, reveal that it will have a new grille design compared to the regular 2er, as well as muscular front and rear bumpers, fat side skirts, discreet trunk lid spoiler, and diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes.
It is likely that the automaker has prepped lighting units with different patterns at both ends, in addition to the more exclusive color options, and wheels. On top of these, the car will feature dedicated suspension, uprated brakes, and more refined steering.
Opening the door will reveal the front sports seats, with integrated headrests, and extra side bolstering. The cockpit will be adorned by bespoke upholstery, contrast stitching and piping, and carbon fiber trim to further highlight its sporty nature. The infotainment system and instrument cluster should get updated software and new submenus.
In the power department, the 2023 M2 will pack a 3.0-liter six-banger, likely shared with the bigger M3 and M4. Some believe that the engine will kick out in the region of 480-490 hp, and if the numbers are correct, then it will eat the current M2 Competition, with its 405 hp, for breakfast.
The official unveiling date is still a well preserved secret, though, in all likelihood, it will premiere before the end of the year, launching in Europe shortly after. On the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, it might arrive as a 2023 model.
