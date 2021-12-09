HennyButabi Is at It Again With DIY Instructions for Your Own Volkspod Mini E-Bike

5 Model S Plaid Vs Chiron Vs Senna Vs 911 Turbo S Drag Race Receives Visit From a Plane

1 Nitrous Dodge Demon Drags Tesla Plaid, Victory Only Comes After Giving the Hit

More on this:

2022 BMW M240i vs. VW Golf R vs. Audi S3 Drag and Roll Race With Obvious Results

If you’re in the market for a compact hatchback with corner-carving bragging rights, the all-wheel-drive Golf R fits the bill nicely. Those who prefer a little more premium factor can always pick the Audi S3, which is pretty much the same thing as the Volkswagen sibling under the skin. 9 photos



In a straight line, both Volkswagen Group models can’t keep up with the new kid on the block. The



You can already guess where this is going, right? The Bimmer may be the heaviest of the lot at 3,871 pounds (1,756 kilograms) in this configuration, but on the other hand, we should remember that it has a definitive advantage in a race as the weight distribution shifts to the rear end for more traction.



Speaking of which, 255-wide tires compared to 235 rubber shoes for the Golf R make a huge difference off the line and from a dig. We already know the 2 Series is the quickest of the lot, but can you guess which crosses the finish line in second place? As it happens, the Volkswagen is the better pick in both scenarios even though the S3 boasts much nicer interior materials.



It’s also worth noting the BMW features a torque-converter automatic whereas the Golf R and S3 rely on a dual-clutch transmission. You can’t go wrong with either although the DSG fluid is a little on the expensive side, but if you intend to daily your car, then pick the torque-converter tranny.



There are, however, slight differences. In addition to a four-door layout instead of the more practical five-door Golf R, the S3 offers 306 instead of 315 horsepower from the very same 2.0-liter engine. In terms of pricing, the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt asks $44,900 compared to $43,645.In a straight line, both Volkswagen Group models can’t keep up with the new kid on the block. The 2022 BMW M240i xDrive retails from $48,550 in the United States of America, sits on a rear-/all-wheel-drive platform, and packs a turbocharged six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 3.0 liters.You can already guess where this is going, right? The Bimmer may be the heaviest of the lot at 3,871 pounds (1,756 kilograms) in this configuration, but on the other hand, we should remember that it has a definitive advantage in a race as the weight distribution shifts to the rear end for more traction.Speaking of which, 255-wide tires compared to 235 rubber shoes for the Golf R make a huge difference off the line and from a dig. We already know the 2 Series is the quickest of the lot, but can you guess which crosses the finish line in second place? As it happens, the Volkswagen is the better pick in both scenarios even though the S3 boasts much nicer interior materials.It’s also worth noting the BMW features a torque-converter automatic whereas the Golf R and S3 rely on a dual-clutch transmission. You can’t go wrong with either although the DSG fluid is a little on the expensive side, but if you intend to daily your car, then pick the torque-converter tranny.