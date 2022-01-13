2023 BMW M2 Needs 'Gas, Grass, or @$$' Stickers, Because 'Nobody Rides for Free'

It’s been a while since we last saw the new-gen BMW M2 Coupe in the open, but it’s back, this time in more revealing spy shots, as it has started shedding skin.
Mind you, it should be a few more months until it drops even more camouflage, as the official unveiling is understood to take place in the second half of the year, with production commencing toward the end of 2022, or at least that’s what most reports claim.
As for the things that are more visible over our previous sightings, these include the kidney grille with horizontal slats, big side air intakes, and lower grille. It sports a rather discreet chin spoiler, and further back, it gets the typical bulging fenders, bigger side skirts, more aggressively-styled diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, and ducktail spoiler.
These, together with the real M badges, because this is a real M car, as well as the exclusive wheels, branded brake calipers, and different suspension that brings the whole body closer to the asphalt and allows it to tackle corners faster, will set it apart from the normal new-gen 2 Series family.
Inside, expect it to feature front sports seats, different upholstery and trim, contrast stitching, and probably piping too, and carbon fiber details. Some state that it will also have upgraded digital dials and infotainment system.
In terms of power, look for a de-tuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six powering the bigger M3 and M4. The output will supposedly stand at roughly 480-490 hp, and if turns out to be correct, then it will actually slot between the normal M3 and M4, and the Competition variants. A zero-emission model might be on the cards too, though we should find out if that is indeed the case when the new M2 premieres.
