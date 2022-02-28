1968 Chevy Impala Looks Like the Abandoned Cinderella Not Even Prince Charming Can Save

The 1968 Impala witnessed the introduction of several substantial changes, including as far as the engine lineup was concerned. While the base six-cylinder continued to be the already famous 250 unit with 155 horsepower, 1968 was the year when Chevrolet finally abandoned the super-popular 283 (4.7-liter).
Instead, the GM brand decided to make the 307 (5.0-liter) the new base V8, with several options also available for those looking for more power under the hood.
The most popular choice for this model year was the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block which developed 250 and 275 horsepower, respectively.
The 250-horsepower version was entirely new for the 1968 model year, and it was specifically supposed to serve as a more economical choice for those who wanted the Impala coolness in a package that didn’t break the bank.
The most powerful choices in 1968, however, were the L35 Turbo-Jet 396 (6.5-liter) with 325 horsepower and the Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter) with 385 and 425 horsepower (L36 and L72, respectively). The latter was specifically launched for the model year 1968.
The Impala that we have here no longer has an engine under the hood because, well, there’s no hood in the first place. As you can figure out for yourselves, this is a nightmare project that would be a challenge to restore even for the bravest souls out there, so at the end of the day, it could just be used for parts and nothing more.
However, eBay seller john10-410 says it could very well be brought back to the road one day with the right fixes, though it goes without saying these right fixes pretty much come down to everything except for the frame.
The good news is the car doesn’t cost more than a new iPhone, as the seller is willing to let it go for just $995. The Impala is parked in Parkville, Maryland, if you want to see it in person.
