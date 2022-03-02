Big-Block 1968 Chevrolet Impala Makes It Hard to Decipher What’s Under the Hood

As far as V8s are concerned, the 1968 Chevrolet Impala could be had with either the base 307 (5.0-liter) unit or with one of the many options available in the lineup.
The 327 (5.3-liter) small-block was one of the most popular choices, and Chevrolet anticipated the solid demand correctly, so in 1968, it expanded the family with an economy version developing just 250 horsepower.
When it comes to big blocks, the Impala could be fitted with the Turbo-Jet 396 (6.5-liter) rated at 325 horsepower, while the top option was the almighty 427 with either 385 or 427 horsepower (the latter was specifically introduced for the model year 1968).
Based on the photos provided by eBay seller dmherndon2018, this 1968 Chevrolet Impala is powered by a 427, and this already makes it a very appealing model for anyone interested in big-block muscle.
However, the seller claims the car is fitted with a Chevrolet Performance 454 HO crate engine, which in its standard configuration should generate 438 horsepower. If this is the engine that’s currently in charge of putting the wheels in motion, this Impala is without a doubt a small rocket on wheels, though on the other hand, it has already lost its original coolness.
Other than that, the car seems to be in pretty good shape, though the exterior still requires some small tweaks, including a full repaint. The interior is said to come in pristine condition.
At first glance, this 1968 Impala, no matter if it comes with the original V8 or an upgraded engine, is a great car for occasional weekend drives, especially if you’re into high-performance units. Of course, what’s under the hood could make a huge difference, also in terms of pricing.
The seller hopes to get no less than $20,000 for this Impala, but other offers might also be considered, so you know what you have to do if you’re interested in driving home behind the wheel of this car.
