1965 Chevrolet Impala Has a Big-Block Surprise Under the Hood, Numbers Match

The 1965 Impala itself was a record-setting model, as it was the first car in the United States to sell more than a million units in a single year.
It marked the debut of the fourth-generation Impala, and obviously, it came with plenty of changes that helped increase the sales.
For example, new in 1965 was a big-block 396 (6.5-liter) Turbo-Jet unit whose power output reached 325 horsepower. Introduced in mid-February, this engine eventually received a more powerful version as well, and this time, the power rating was increased to 375 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here was also fitted with a 396 from the factory, and best of all, the same engine is still there under the hood. We have no idea if the V8 still starts or not, but given the car looks mostly solid, there’s a chance it’s still ready for auction.
This 1965 Impala is a project car in all regards and based on the photos published by its owner on Craigslist, whoever ends up buying it will have to deal with some small metal issues as well. However, the rust isn’t a big concern, and this shows the car hasn’t spent too many years under the clear sky.
The floors and the trunk are said to be in excellent condition, the seller promises, so overall, this could be one very rare restoration candidate that still comes with a matching-numbers big block under the hood.
This is a rare mix, so you obviously shouldn’t expect the car to come cheap. And this Chevrolet Impala really doesn’t, as the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $17,000. Whether or not this Impala will find a new owner is something that remains to be seen, but hopefully, someone will eventually restore it to factory specifications, as the number of Impalas fitted with an original 396 and still alive today is pretty small.
